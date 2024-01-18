Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command [Image 3 of 3]

    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 23, 2024) – Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), speaks to staff and personnel of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) during an All Hands meeting at NMFSC headquarters. Mangaran focused on the topics of Force Development, Force Generation, and Force Preservation. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 16:16
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURG, CA, US
    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    America's Navy
    Know Your Military

