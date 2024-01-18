BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 23, 2024) – Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), speaks to staff and personnel of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) during an All Hands meeting at NMFSC headquarters. Mangaran focused on the topics of Force Development, Force Generation, and Force Preservation. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

