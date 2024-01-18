BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 23, 2024) – Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), welcomes Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) at NMFSC headquarters. Additionally, Mangaran will visit Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Navy Medicine Training Support Center, and the Medical Education and Training Campus. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

