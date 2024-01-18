BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 23, 2024) – Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), receives a series of briefings from Navy Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), and Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) during a visit to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) headquarters. Additionally, Mangaran will visit NMTSC, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, and the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC). NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

