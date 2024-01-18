Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuc promoted to Master Sergeant [Image 2 of 4]

    Kuc promoted to Master Sergeant

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Master Sgt. Kyle Kuc was promoted on Jan. 19 in ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. The 224th ADS Commander, Col. Jennifer King, was the presiding officer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:11
    Photo ID: 8207095
    VIRIN: 240119-F-ME440-2837
    Resolution: 1093x1458
    Size: 340.15 KB
    Location: ROME, NY, US
    Hometown: CAMDEN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Campbell promoted to Senior Airman
    Kuc promoted to Master Sergeant
    Palmer promoted to Senior Master Sergeant
    Towle promoted to Master Sergeant

    224th ADG promotes four New York Air National Guardsmen

    EADS
    224 ADS
    Kuc

