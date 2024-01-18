Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Campbell promoted to Senior Airman [Image 1 of 4]

    Campbell promoted to Senior Airman

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Senior Airman Caius Campbell was promoted on Jan. 19 in ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. The 224th ADS Commander, Col. Jennifer King, was the presiding officer.

    This work, Campbell promoted to Senior Airman [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS

