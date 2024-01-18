Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    224th ADG promotes four New York Air National Guardsmen

    Campbell promoted to Senior Airman

    Senior Airman Caius Campbell was promoted on Jan. 19 in ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Story by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of four Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

    Promoted Airmen, identified by their new ranks, included:

    Senior Master Sgt. Angelina Palmer, Canastota. Palmer is the Superintendent of Future Operations in the 224th Air Defense Squadron.

    Master Sgt. Kyle Kuc, Camden. Kuc is a Joint Interface Control Technician in the 224th Air Defense Squadron.

    Master Sgt. Rowland Towle, Cicero. Towle is a Security Forces Craftsman in the 224th Security Forces Squadron.

    Senior Airman Caius Campbell, Rome. Campbell is an Operations Intelligence Journeyman in the 224th Air Defense Squadron.

    The 224th Air Defense Group is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron, 224th Support Squadron, and the 224th Security Forces Squadron located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

    Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

    For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th ADG, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

