Enhancing lethality at Jungle Warfare Training Center

U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, participate in an endurance course during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. BJSC teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. 4th LAR Battalion is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific as part of the 3d Marine Division Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

