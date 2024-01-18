Enhancing lethality at Jungle Warfare Training Center

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lindsay Zamorano-Pelaez, a radio operator with 7th Communications Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in an endurance course during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. BJSC teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. Zamorano-Pelaez is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

