    Enhancing lethality at Jungle Warfare Training Center [Image 15 of 19]

    Enhancing lethality at Jungle Warfare Training Center

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian Cornelio, left, a light armored vehicle crewman, and Sgt. Troy Harris, a rifleman with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, participate in an endurance course during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. BJSC teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. 4th LAR Battalion is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific as part of the 3d Marine Division Unit Deployment Program. Cornelio and Harris are natives of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:06
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing lethality at Jungle Warfare Training Center [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Survival
    Marines
    Readiness
    JWTC
    Jungle Warfare Training
    BJSC

