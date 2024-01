240120-N-PV401-1025 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) A Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator repels from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, repels onto Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a helicopter visit, board, search and seizure (HVBSS) drill. Princeton is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 20:52 Photo ID: 8206441 VIRIN: 240120-N-PV401-1025 Resolution: 894x1341 Size: 197.3 KB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSW Conducts Operations With Carrier Strike Group ONE [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.