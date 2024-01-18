Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Conducts Operations With Carrier Strike Group ONE [Image 9 of 10]

    NSW Conducts Operations With Carrier Strike Group ONE

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Pielop 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    240121-N-BR087-1173 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2024) Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators establish communications with an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during a helicopter visit, board, search and seizure (HVBSS) drill aboard Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Ericsson routinely replenishes units assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE while the group is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cole C. Pielop)

    IMAGE INFO

    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Fleet Integration
    CSG ONE

