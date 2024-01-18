NSW Conducts Operations With Carrier Strike Group ONE

240120-N-BR087-1265 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) A Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator prepares to repel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, onto Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterret (DDG 104) during a helicopter visit, board, search and seizure (HVBSS) drill. Sterett is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cole C. Pielop)

