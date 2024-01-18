A U.S. Army Soldier from the 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stands guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Arlington National Cemetery, VA, amidst a snowstorm on January 19, 2024. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is watched over 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8206431 VIRIN: 240119-A-QD602-6252 Resolution: 2606x3648 Size: 3.38 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a Snowstorm [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.