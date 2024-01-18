A U.S. Army Soldier from the 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stands guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Arlington National Cemetery, VA, amidst a snowstorm on January 19, 2024. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is watched over 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8206431
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-QD602-6252
|Resolution:
|2606x3648
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a Snowstorm [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
