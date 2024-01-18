The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a Snowstorm

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stands guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Arlington National Cemetery, VA, amidst a snowstorm on January 19, 2024. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is watched over 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 19:03
    Location: VA, US
