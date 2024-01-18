Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Snow [Image 5 of 5]

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Snow

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    A sign for The Tomb of the Uknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, VA, covered in snow during a snowstorm on January 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8206438
    VIRIN: 240119-A-QD602-5037
    Resolution: 3844x3045
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Snow [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Snow

