    Eielson Icemen lose 6-3 to Arctic Warriors in 28th annual Commander's Cup [Image 6 of 13]

    Eielson Icemen lose 6-3 to Arctic Warriors in 28th annual Commander's Cup

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Service members playing hockey drive the puck down the ice in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2024. Hockey teams from Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force base competed for the 28th time in the annual Commander’s Cup. The long-standing tradition began in 1996 and helps build camaraderie across the branches and maintain morale among the service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8206414
    VIRIN: 240119-F-CJ259-1224
    Resolution: 4372x2909
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Eielson Icemen lose 6-3 to Arctic Warriors in 28th annual Commander's Cup [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Commander's Cup
    Army
    Fairbanks

