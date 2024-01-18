Eielson Icemen lose 6-3 to Arctic Warriors in 28th annual Commander's Cup

Service members playing hockey face off during the Commander’s Cup in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2024. Hockey teams from Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force base competed for the 28th time in the annual Commander’s Cup. The long-standing tradition began in 1996 and helps build camaraderie across the branches and maintain morale among the service members.

