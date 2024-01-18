January 2024 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy

An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal team clears snow Jan. 16, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winter and spring in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel and many others. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

