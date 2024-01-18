Photo Story: January 2024 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal team clears snow Jan. 16, 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal team clears snow Jan. 16, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winter and spring in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel and many others. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow-removal team clear snow Jan. 16, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Winter and spring in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day.



When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out.



The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel and many others.



The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely.



Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Edson De Leon with the Installation Safety Office reminds everyone to be prepared for cold weather, especially when driving.



“Freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions are to be expected for the next several months as we go through winter,” De Leon said. “On average, Wisconsin experiences over 18,000 motor vehicle crashes a year. A small percentage of those accidents ends up in a fatality.



So, whether you’re doing winter driving in Wisconsin or elsewhere, De Leon said to just be prepared for anything.



“Winter weather conditions make driving more complicated but slowing down, keeping your vehicle properly maintained to handle the conditions, and some basic risk management considerations will help you avoid a winter car accident,” De Leon said.



See more about being prepared for winter driving by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/460504/remember-safe-driving-practices-more-during-winter. Also see more about winter safety by visiting the Army Combat Readiness Center’s website at https://safety.army.mil.



And also visit https://www.ready.gov to learn about building home and vehicle winter safety kits.



