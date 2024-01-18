Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 2024 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10]

    January 2024 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal team clears snow Jan. 16, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winter and spring in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel and many others. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2024 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

