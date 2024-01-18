Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing Volunteers at The Door, an Emergency Shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers from the 168th Wing Staff Agency organized clothing donations at the Door, an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth, on Jan 18, 2024. The Door is a Fairbanks community organization that provides kids aged 12-18 a safe place to sleep, home-cooked meals, clothing, supplies, and connections to community resources to help youth find stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 16:05
    This work, 168th Wing Volunteers at The Door, an Emergency Shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteering
    Community
    Youth
    Fairbanks
    168th Wing

