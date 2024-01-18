168th Wing Volunteers at The Door, an Emergency Shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth

Volunteers from the 168th Wing Staff Agency organized clothing donations at the Door, an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth, on Jan 18, 2024. The Door is a Fairbanks community organization that provides kids aged 12-18 a safe place to sleep, home-cooked meals, clothing, supplies, and connections to community resources to help youth find stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
