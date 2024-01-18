168th Wing Volunteers at The Door, an Emergency Shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth

Volunteers from the 168th Wing Staff Agency organized clothing donations at the Door, an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth, on Jan 18, 2024. The Door is a Fairbanks community organization that provides kids aged 12-18 a safe place to sleep, home-cooked meals, clothing, supplies, and connections to community resources to help youth find stability.



“It felt good to be able to support such an important program within our community,” said Tech Sgt. James Waggener, 168th Wing Operations Center. “The Door provides such an incredible service; any help or assistance we are able to provide them has the potential to make a tremendous impact on the lives of the youth in Fairbanks.”



The volunteers sorted through clothes and shoes, hanging and folding them by size, style, and color to create an inviting space for people to be able to see the choices.



“They transformed our heaps of clothing donations in our garage into a well-organized room,” said Brian Taylor, Executive Director of The Door. “We truly appreciate our Military volunteers and all they do for us.”



The 168th Wing volunteers were happy to give to their community.



“It feels rewarding to be able to help others and make a difference in our local Fairbanks community,” said Lt. Col. Katarzyna Johnson.

