    CPAG Breakfast January 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    CPAG Breakfast January 2024

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Karen D. H. Saunders, SES, the program executive officer for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), provides an update on PEO STRI during the Combined Professional Associations Group (CPAG) breakfast at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 19. Saunders joined other Team Orlando military service leaders to provide an organizational update, and to talk about 2023 accomplishments, 2024 focus, collaboration, modernization, and the need for faster acquisition. CPAG helps various defense organizations and agencies located in the Orlando area coordinate their activities and facilitates synergy between organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 15:30
    Photo ID: 8206100
    VIRIN: 240119-A-GB960-1037
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    TAGS

    accomplishments
    breakfast
    PEO STRI
    Team Orlando

