CPAG Breakfast January 2024

Karen D. H. Saunders, SES, the program executive officer for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), provides an update on PEO STRI during the Combined Professional Associations Group (CPAG) breakfast at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 19. Saunders joined other Team Orlando military service leaders to provide an organizational update, and to talk about 2023 accomplishments, 2024 focus, collaboration, modernization, and the need for faster acquisition. CPAG helps various defense organizations and agencies located in the Orlando area coordinate their activities and facilitates synergy between organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

