Airmen assigned to the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard fold the American Flag during a retirement ceremony at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 15, 2024. Flag-folding ceremonies are symbolic displays of respect that have developed into a rich military tradition. Flag handlers fold the American Flag 13 times representing the original colonies of the United States, with each fold carrying its own meaning. The flag is folded into a triangular shape with only the blue starred field showing, representing the states that U.S. veterans served while in uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:15 Photo ID: 8205957 VIRIN: 240119-F-TE518-1491 Resolution: 6938x4625 Size: 13.12 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.