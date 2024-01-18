Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard fold the American Flag during a retirement ceremony at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 15, 2024. Flag-folding ceremonies are symbolic displays of respect that have developed into a rich military tradition. Flag handlers fold the American Flag 13 times representing the original colonies of the United States, with each fold carrying its own meaning. The flag is folded into a triangular shape with only the blue starred field showing, representing the states that U.S. veterans served while in uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

