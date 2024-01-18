Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard participates in a retirement ceremony at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 19, 2024. The MacDill AFB Honor Guard, sustained by the 6th Air Refueling Wing, provides military funeral honors and supports base events including change of command and retirement ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:15
    Photo ID: 8205952
    VIRIN: 240119-F-TE518-1256
    Resolution: 6900x4600
    Size: 14.53 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    This work, MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Honor Guard
    MacDill
    Air Force

