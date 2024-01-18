An Airman assigned to the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard participates in a retirement ceremony at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 19, 2024. The MacDill AFB Honor Guard, sustained by the 6th Air Refueling Wing, provides military funeral honors and supports base events including change of command and retirement ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:15 Photo ID: 8205952 VIRIN: 240119-F-TE518-1256 Resolution: 6900x4600 Size: 14.53 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.