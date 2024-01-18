MacDill Honor Guard performs in retirement ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Sayao, left, and Senior Airman Grace Pritchard, MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen, fold the American Flag during a retirement ceremony at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 15, 2024. Flag-folding ceremonies are symbolic displays of respect that have developed into a rich military tradition. Flag handlers fold the American Flag 13 times representing the original colonies of the United States, with each fold carrying its own meaning. The flag is folded into a triangular shape with only the blue starred field showing, representing the states that U.S. veterans served while in uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

