Capt. Chelsea Michta (right), the first person to direct commission into the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps, meets with Croatian open-source intelligence partners during a key leader engagement in 2022 at the Army Europe Open Source Center in Wiesbaden, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8205793
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-BB164-1003
|Resolution:
|497x345
|Size:
|98.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scholar becomes Army’s first military intelligence direct commission officer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scholar becomes Army’s first military intelligence direct commission officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT