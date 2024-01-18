Capt. Chelsea Michta, the first person to direct commission into the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps, receives a medal from Col. Christina Bembenek, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade commander, upon her completion of the 100-mile Nijmegen march in 2022 in the Netherlands.
01.22.2024
01.22.2024
|8205781
|230122-A-BB164-1001
|433x300
|88.34 KB
|Location:
FORT KNOX, KY, US
|6
|0
This work, Scholar becomes Army’s first military intelligence direct commission officer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scholar becomes Army’s first military intelligence direct commission officer
