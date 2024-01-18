Capt. Chelsea Michta, the first person to direct commission into the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps, speaks at an event in Washington, D.C. in 2022 sponsored by the Atlantic Council with whom she is a Millenium Fellow.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8205791
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-BB164-1002
|Resolution:
|1063x701
|Size:
|135.3 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Scholar becomes Army's first military intelligence direct commission officer
