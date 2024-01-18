Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knight's Academy [Image 4 of 6]

    Knight's Academy

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony King 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew Alexander speaks to the Knights about their families and home towns. He stressed how important it is to get to know you soldiers and encouraged them to use his open door policy if necessary without reprisal.

    #Knightspride
    #strongertogether
    #deedsnotwords

