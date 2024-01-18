U.S. Army Col. Matthew Alexander empowered the Knight's to look out for their soldiers and Ask, Care and Escort when needed, stressing the importance of mental health across our force.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8205784
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-JK006-8066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knight's Academy [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Anthony King, identified by DVIDS
