Knight's Academy

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Alexander empowered the Knight's to look out for their soldiers and Ask, Care and Escort when needed, stressing the importance of mental health across our force.

Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE