    Knight's Academy [Image 6 of 6]

    Knight's Academy

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony King 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Landon Moranty, gives a security brief to the newly arrived Knights during Knight's Academy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8205788
    VIRIN: 240122-A-JK006-5208
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knight's Academy [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Anthony King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #Knightspride
    #strongertogether
    #deedsnotwords

