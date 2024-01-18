DIVARTY Ruffner's Challenge

Command Sgt, Maj. Freddie Thompson IV, the Command Sergeant Major of the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Brigade, watches soldiers compete in a muscle-up challenge during the Ruffner’s Challenge, part of St. Barbara’s day celebration, on Fort Drum, New York, on January 22, 2024. Soldiers throughout DIVARTY celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, with camaraderie-building events such as a regimental run and other physical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

