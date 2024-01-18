Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIVARTY Ruffner's Challenge [Image 1 of 3]

    DIVARTY Ruffner's Challenge

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment


    First Sergeant Matthew Kuzara, the first sergeant of the 27th Public Affairs Division, competes with his team during the Ruffner’s Challenge, part of St. Barbara’s day celebration, on Fort Drum, New York, on January 22, 2024. Soldiers throughout DIVARTY celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, with camaraderie-building events such as a regimental run and other physical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    This work, DIVARTY Ruffner's Challenge [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forscom
    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY
    St. Barbara
    Ruffner's Challenge

