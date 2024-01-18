RAB sleighs with two snow days

A snow capped C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 16, 2024. The AtHoc Emergency Mass Notification System, the Air Force Connect app and base facebook pages are resources available for road conditions and other information to stay safe during periods of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

