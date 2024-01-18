Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB sleighs with two snow days [Image 3 of 3]

    RAB sleighs with two snow days

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A snow capped C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 16, 2024. The AtHoc Emergency Mass Notification System, the Air Force Connect app and base facebook pages are resources available for road conditions and other information to stay safe during periods of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    This work, RAB sleighs with two snow days [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

