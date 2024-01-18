RAB sleighs with two snow days

Five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron sit on the flightline during inclement weather conditions Jan. 18, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The C-130J is the newest generation of the C-130 Hercules, which is primarily used to execute the tactical portion of the Department of the Air Force airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
