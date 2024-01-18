Five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron sit on the flightline during inclement weather conditions Jan. 18, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Five inches of snowfall was forecasted over two days during the first snowstorm of the year in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8205123
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-SL051-1006
|Resolution:
|3960x2635
|Size:
|758.78 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAB sleighs with two snow days [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT