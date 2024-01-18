Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAB sleighs with two snow days [Image 1 of 3]

    RAB sleighs with two snow days

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron sit on the flightline during inclement weather conditions Jan. 18, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Five inches of snowfall was forecasted over two days during the first snowstorm of the year in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8205123
    VIRIN: 240118-F-SL051-1006
    Resolution: 3960x2635
    Size: 758.78 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAB sleighs with two snow days [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAB sleighs with two snow days
    RAB sleighs with two snow days
    RAB sleighs with two snow days

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Snow
    C-130J
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Road Conditions
    AtHoc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT