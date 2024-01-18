166th Regiment Change of Command

Col. John M. Wenzel, new commander of the 166th Regiment, stands with the regimental flag during a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa. Jan. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

