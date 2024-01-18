Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Regiment Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    166th Regiment Change of Command

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute stand in formation during the regiment's change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa. Jan 19, 2024.

