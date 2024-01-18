166th Regiment Change of Command

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Col. Robert C. Jorgensen Jr., outgoing commander of the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, relinquished command of the regiment to Col. John M. Wenzel, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 19, 2024.



The ceremony signified the end of Jorgensen’s 17-month command of the regiment and afforded him a last look at the formation he is departing from and leaving his mark on. Jorgensen will serve as director of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Servicemember Family Support Division (J9) until he retires in August after 30 years of service.



Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, deputy adjutant general – Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, spoke highly of Jorgensen’s accomplishments and contributions to the regiment during his command tenure.



“Under your command the 166th Regiment was named #1 out of 84 Regional Training Institutes in the nation this past year. You served simultaneously as the state G3 where our PME and DMOSQ rates are the highest they’ve been in over a decade,” McHugh said to Jorgensen. “I want to thank both you and your family for giving so selflessly over the past 30 years.”



McHugh also wished Wenzel best of luck as the new regimental commander, saying “You have big shoes to fill, but I am confident you are the right officer for this job.”



McHugh charged Wenzel with three tasks during his time as commander. “Ensure that your instructors exemplify the profession of arms, make training as realistic and meaningful as possible, and ensure that the families of your Soldiers feel as though they are part of the team,” McHugh instructed.



Col. Wenzel then addressed his Soldiers as the regiment commander for the first time.



“We are the keepers of the standard,” said Wenzel to the formation. “We owe it to the students we teach to ensure that they are ready for the new jobs they are going into, or the new leadership roles they’ll be taking. I look forward to working with all of you to continue to make that happen.”



Col. Jorgensen then took the podium to leave the formation with some parting words.



“Commanding the regiment was a more rewarding experience than I had anticipated,” Jorgensen said. “I can say without hesitation that the Soldiers of the 166th are some of the finest leaders in the Army and have put in the work necessary to become masters of their respective crafts. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished while I’ve been here,” he concluded.



Jorgensen added that there is still much work to be done within the regiment, but that he has no doubt Col. Wenzel is the right leader to enable the organization to continue delivering an unmatched academic experience.



“Being able to command the regiment is truly an exceptional opportunity,” Jorgensen said to Wenzel. “Don’t put anything off until tomorrow, and don’t waste a minute of your command.”



Prior to assuming command of the regiment, Wenzel was the director of military support (J3) of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint staff.



Wenzel’s previous command assignments include 39 months as commander of Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division during which he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as 42 months as commander of 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment during which time he led the unit through a National Training Center rotation in 2018.

