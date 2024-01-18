Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award [Image 3 of 3]

    MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Michael Collier, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, pose for a photo during an award presentation at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 18, 2024. Collier received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and a Certificate of Commendation for more than 20 years of outstanding volunteer service with Camp Pendleton’s Executive Transition Assistance Seminar and his community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8204085
    VIRIN: 240118-M-FS018-1040
    Resolution: 5908x3939
    Size: 20.38 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
    MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
    MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    MCI-West
    PLAA
    Michael Collier
    Executive Transition Assistance Seminar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT