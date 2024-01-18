U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, center left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Michael Collier, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, stand at attention during an award presentation at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 18, 2024. Collier received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and a Certificate of Commendation for more than 20 years of outstanding volunteer service with Camp Pendleton’s Executive Transition Assistance Seminar and his community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8204083 VIRIN: 240118-M-FS018-1018 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 10.98 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.