MCI-West Commanding General presents Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, center left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Michael Collier, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, shake hands during an award presentation at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 18, 2024. Collier received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and a Certificate of Commendation for more than 20 years of outstanding volunteer service with Camp Pendleton’s Executive Transition Assistance Seminar and his community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

