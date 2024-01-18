Arctic Weather Workshop 2024 attendees view slides during various presentations at the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The workshop was held to relay the importance of air power regarding Arctic operations to key Meteorological and Oceanographic leaders from across the Department of Defense and NATO as well as address civilian institutions in attendance to emphasize the importance of sharing their Arctic expertise with the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 19:35
|Photo ID:
|8204038
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-CJ259-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 3, hosts second annual Arctic Weather Workshop [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
