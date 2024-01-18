Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 3, hosts second annual Arctic Weather Workshop [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 3, hosts second annual Arctic Weather Workshop

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Arctic Weather Workshop 2024 attendees view slides during various presentations at the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The workshop was held to relay the importance of air power regarding Arctic operations to key Meteorological and Oceanographic leaders from across the Department of Defense and NATO as well as address civilian institutions in attendance to emphasize the importance of sharing their Arctic expertise with the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Alaska
    Fairbanks
    354 FW
    Arctic Weather Workshop

