The Arctic Weather Workshop 2024 introductory slide is displayed before various presentations at the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The workshop was held to relay the importance of air power regarding Arctic operations to key Meteorological and Oceanographic leaders from across the Department of Defense and NATO as well as address civilian institutions in attendance to emphasize the importance of sharing their Arctic expertise with the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 19:35 Photo ID: 8204037 VIRIN: 240117-F-CJ259-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.62 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 3, hosts second annual Arctic Weather Workshop [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.