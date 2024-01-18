BARRIGADA, Guam (Jan. 19, 2023) – Navy EOD Technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct a CERTEX event in Barrigada, Guam.
This joint training was supported by members of C/1-1 and Guam local law enforcement Special Enforcement and Tactics (SET) officers. This exercise strengthened interoperability between teams in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8204024
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-DB921-3729
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|58.51 MB
|Location:
|BARRIGADA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX [Image 7 of 7], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT