BARRIGADA, Guam (Jan. 19, 2023) – Navy EOD Technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct a CERTEX event in Barrigada, Guam. This joint training was supported by members of C/1-1 and Guam local law enforcement Special enforcement and Tactics (S.E.T.) officers. This exercise strengthened interoperability between teams in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 19:18 Photo ID: 8204021 VIRIN: 240119-N-DB921-4438 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.83 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX [Image 7 of 7], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.