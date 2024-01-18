Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX [Image 4 of 7]

    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    BARRIGADA, Guam (Jan. 19, 2023) – Navy EOD Technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct a CERTEX event in Barrigada, Guam.

    This joint training was supported by members of C/1-1 and Guam local law enforcement Special Enforcement and Tactics (SET) officers. This exercise strengthened interoperability between teams in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8204023
    VIRIN: 240119-N-DB921-8311
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.24 MB
    Location: BARRIGADA, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX [Image 7 of 7], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX
    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX
    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX
    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX
    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX
    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX
    EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT